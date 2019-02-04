On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Gartner (NYSE: IT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gartner reporting earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion.

Gartner earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.17 and quarterly sales came in at $1.01 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 6.84 percent. Sales would be up 8.37 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.96 0.57 1.32 EPS Actual 0.85 1.03 0.72 1.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.29 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Gartner stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gartner's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/88bh8ws5