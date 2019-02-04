Market Overview

Church & Dwight Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Church & Dwight Co will report earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Church & Dwight Co reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $1.03 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 11.54 percent. Sales would be up 3.58 percent on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.47 0.61 0.5
EPS Actual 0.55 0.49 0.63 0.52

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 32.38 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Church & Dwight Co stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Church & Dwight Co's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/x2p95z5i

