BP (NYSE: BP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect BP's EPS to be near 83 cents on sales of $74.34 billion.

BP EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 64 cents. Sales were $67.82 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.69 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 9.62 percent from the year-ago period. BP's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.83 0.67 0.57 EPS Actual 1.15 0.85 0.78 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate BP stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

BP is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/information-for-shareholders/financial-calendar.html