Don't be caught off-guard: Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 5. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Archer-Daniels Midland earnings will be near 93 cents per share on sales of $16.81 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Archer-Daniels Midland announced EPS of 82 cents on revenue of $16.07 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 13.41 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.60 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Archer-Daniels Midland's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.77 0.55 0.71 EPS Actual 0.92 1.02 0.68 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Archer-Daniels Midland stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Archer-Daniels Midland's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adm.com/investors/presentations