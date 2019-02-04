Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 4. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Glu Mobile EPS will likely be near 7 cents while revenue will be around $95.98 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Glu Mobile reported a loss per share of 29 cents on revenue of $80.21 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be up 124.14 percent. Revenue would be up 19.66 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 -0.05 -0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 165.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Glu Mobile stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Glu Mobile's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b6cs8kde