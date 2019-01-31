Exxon Mobil Q4 Earnings Preview
On Friday, Feb. 1, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Exxon Mobil management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $79.26 billion.
Exxon Mobil reported a per-share profit of 88 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $66.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 32.95 percent. Revenue would be up 19.16 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.26
|1.27
|1.13
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|0.92
|1.09
|0.88
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Exxon Mobil stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Exxon Mobil's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226482&tp_key=a01126d5e4
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.