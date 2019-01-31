On Friday, Feb. 1, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Exxon Mobil management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $79.26 billion.

Exxon Mobil reported a per-share profit of 88 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $66.52 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 32.95 percent. Revenue would be up 19.16 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.27 1.13 1.04 EPS Actual 1.46 0.92 1.09 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Exxon Mobil stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Exxon Mobil's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226482&tp_key=a01126d5e4