Cigna (NYSE: CI) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cigna's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cigna will report earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion.

Cigna earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.94. Quarterly sales came in at $10.51 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 23.2 percent. Sales would be up 10.68 percent on a year-over-year basis. Cigna's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 3.44 3.33 3.41 1.88 EPS Actual 3.84 3.89 4.11 1.94

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.76 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Cigna stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cigna's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.cigna.com/