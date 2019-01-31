Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Yum China will report earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

Yum China's earnings in the same period a year ago was 19 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.23 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 52.63 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 13.38 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.33 0.47 0.18 EPS Actual 0.51 0.36 0.53 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Yum China Holdings have declined 25.3 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Yum China stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Yum China's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mkq9cfbb