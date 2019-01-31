Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Deckers Outdoor EPS is expected to be around $5.25, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $819.85 million.

If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, earnings would be up 5.63 percent. Sales would be up 1.16 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.71 -1.42 3.81 EPS Actual 2.38 -0.98 0.5 4.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Deckers Outdoor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Deckers Outdoor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.deckers.com/News