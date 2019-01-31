Q3 Earnings Preview For Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Deckers Outdoor EPS is expected to be around $5.25, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $819.85 million.
If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, earnings would be up 5.63 percent. Sales would be up 1.16 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|-1.42
|3.81
|EPS Actual
|2.38
|-0.98
|0.5
|4.97
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Deckers Outdoor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Deckers Outdoor's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.deckers.com/News
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.