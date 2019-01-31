Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Aflac
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
Raymond James: Aflac Will Benefit From Yen Exchange Rate This Year
John's FY-2018 Dividend Income Totals - Positioning The Portfolio For Success In 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

Aflac (NYSE: AFL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Aflac's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Aflac earnings of 94 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.36 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Aflac EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.60 and sales were $5.42 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 41.25 percent. Revenue would be down 1.18 percent from the year-ago period. Aflac's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.99 0.97 1.56
EPS Actual 1.03 1.07 1.05 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Aflac have declined 48.23 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Aflac stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Aflac's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.aflac.com/financial-reporting/events-calendar.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

