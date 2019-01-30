Altria Group (NYSE: MO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Altria Group earnings of 95 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.84 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Altria Group reported EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $4.71 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 4.40 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 2.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.07 1 0.92 0.8 EPS Actual 1.08 1.01 0.95 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Altria Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Altria Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/mo190131.html