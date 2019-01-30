Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MasterCard Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2019 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Related MA
Apple, Boeing And The Fed: A Full Day Ahead As Earnings Help Recharge Wall Street
How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Technical Perspective
Intra-Sector Performance Of Technology (TalkMarkets)

MasterCard (NYSE: MA) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MasterCard's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MasterCard reporting earnings of $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

MasterCard reported a profit of $1.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 34.21 percent. Sales would be up 15.04 percent from the year-ago period. MasterCard's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.68 1.53 1.25 1.12
EPS Actual 1.78 1.66 1.5 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate MasterCard stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MasterCard's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1900832/149FFA8AF46862E4AA66EEF3F6AFB36E

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA)

Apple, Boeing And The Fed: A Full Day Ahead As Earnings Help Recharge Wall Street
How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Technical Perspective
What's Next For Square's Stock?
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PG&E, Tenneco And More
Morgan Stanley: Paypal Is Dominating Bitcoin, Other Digital Wallets
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Federal Reserve Unanimously Votes To Leave Rates Unchanged

International Paper Q4 Earnings Preview