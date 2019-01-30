MasterCard (NYSE: MA) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MasterCard's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MasterCard reporting earnings of $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

MasterCard reported a profit of $1.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 34.21 percent. Sales would be up 15.04 percent from the year-ago period. MasterCard's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.53 1.25 1.12 EPS Actual 1.78 1.66 1.5 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate MasterCard stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MasterCard's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1900832/149FFA8AF46862E4AA66EEF3F6AFB36E