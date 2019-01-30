International Paper (NYSE: IP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at International Paper's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering International Paper modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $5.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, International Paper reported EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.71 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 26.77 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.18 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.09 0.91 1.19 EPS Actual 1.56 1.19 0.94 1.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating International Paper stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

International Paper is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/event-calendar