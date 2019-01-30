Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

International Paper Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Related IP
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019

International Paper (NYSE: IP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at International Paper's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering International Paper modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $5.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, International Paper reported EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.71 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 26.77 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.18 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.47 1.09 0.91 1.19
EPS Actual 1.56 1.19 0.94 1.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating International Paper stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

International Paper is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/event-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019
Bank of America's Favorite Stock Ideas For 2019
Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market
Cushing Enters ETF Space With MLP-Related Sector Funds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Apollo Global Management