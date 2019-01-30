DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DowDuPont's EPS to be near 87 cents on sales of $20.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DowDuPont reported earnings per share of 83 cents on sales of $20.07 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 4.82 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.41 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the DowDuPont's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.72 1.1 0.66 EPS Actual 0.74 1.37 1.12 0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of DowDuPont have declined 24.02 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DowDuPont stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DowDuPont's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pfbe8av2