ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings Preview
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
ConocoPhillips earnings will be near 97 cents per share on sales of $9.94 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, ConocoPhillips reported EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $8.74 billion. Sales would be up 13.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.07
|0.67
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.09
|0.96
|0.45
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on ConocoPhillips stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
ConocoPhillips's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s2zr93sw
