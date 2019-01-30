On Thursday, Jan. 31, Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Blue Apron's loss per share to be near 17 cents on sales of $137.43 million.

In the same quarter last year, Blue Apron reported an EPS loss of 20 cents on revenue of $187.65 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 15 percent. Sales would have fallen 26.76 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.18 -0.24 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.17 -0.17 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Blue Apron Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Blue Apron's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/aprn190207NSc3BKqF.html