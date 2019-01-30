On Thursday, Jan. 31, Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Apollo Global Management will report a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $321 million.

Apollo Global Management reported a profit of $1.22 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $869.51 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 121.31 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 63.08 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.54 -0.11 0.63 EPS Actual 0.83 0.27 -0.3 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Apollo Global Management have declined 23.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Apollo Global Management stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Apollo Global Management's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.apollo.com/shareholders/events-and-presentations/2019/01-31-2019