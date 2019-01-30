Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.09 and sales around $32.49 billion.

Microsoft EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 96 cents. Revenue was $28.92 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.54 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.35 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.08 0.85 0.86 EPS Actual 1.14 1.13 0.95 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Microsoft stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Microsoft's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2w72myk5