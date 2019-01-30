On Wednesday, Jan. 30, Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cirrus Logic is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cirrus Logic reporting earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $322.7 million.

Cirrus Logic reported a per-share profit of $1.59 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $482.74 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 49.69 percent. Revenue would be down 33.15 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.07 0.6 1.78 EPS Actual 1.08 0.28 0.51 1.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Cirrus Logic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cirrus Logic's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1899148/2598425690B3BECA50327F29642E54DB