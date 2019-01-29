On Wednesday, Jan. 30, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Sirius XM will report earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Sirius XM reported EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $1.40 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 20 percent. Sales would be up 5.41 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sirius XM stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sirius XM's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.siriusxm.com/investor-overview/default.aspx#events-tab1