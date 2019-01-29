Market Overview

Juniper Networks Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2019 7:29am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019
Juniper Networks Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Juniper Networks EPS will likely be near 57 cents while revenue will be around $1.22 billion, according to analysts.

Juniper Networks's loss in the same period a year ago was 53 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.24 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.55 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 1.61 percent from the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.26 0.52
EPS Actual 0.54 0.48 0.28 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Juniper Networks stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Juniper Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=132543

Posted-In: Earnings News

