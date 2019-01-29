On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Illumina EPS will likely be near $1.36 while revenue will be around $862.42 million, according to analysts.

Illumina earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.44 and quarterly sales came in at $778 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 5.56 percent. Revenue would be up 10.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.11 1.01 1.18 EPS Actual 1.52 1.43 1.45 1.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Illumina stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Illumina is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ybamruom