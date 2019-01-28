Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Pentair EPS is expected to be around 59 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $735.9 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 36.56 percent. Sales would be down 41.64 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.69 0.93 EPS Actual 0.54 0.71 0.88 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Pentair. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Pentair is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.