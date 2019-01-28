Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Pfizer
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2019 1:20pm   Comments
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And Earnings
How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Global Perspective
BMS Reports Q4: Analysis Of Its Stock And Of Celgene (Seeking Alpha)

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Pfizer EPS is expected to be around 64 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.95 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Pfizer posted a profit of 62 cents on sales of $13.70 billion. Sales would be up 1.8 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Pfizer's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.74 0.74 0.56
EPS Actual 0.78 0.81 0.77 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.05 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Pfizer. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Pfizer is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/748/28670

Posted-In: Earnings News

