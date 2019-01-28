Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nucor Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Related NUE
Morgan Stanley Upgrades US Steel, Sees Near-Term Bounce In Steel Prices
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nucor EPS is expected to be around $1.94, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.31 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nucor reported EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $5.09 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 198.46 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 23.92 percent from the same quarter last year. Nucor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.36 2.04 1.07 0.61
EPS Actual 2.39 2.07 1.17 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Nucor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nucor's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/28934

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NUE)

Morgan Stanley Upgrades US Steel, Sees Near-Term Bounce In Steel Prices
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Dynavax, Starbucks And More
Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Xerox's Q4 Earnings Outlook