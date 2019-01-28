Q4 Earnings Outlook For Lockheed Martin
On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Lockheed Martin will report earnings of $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Lockheed Martin reported EPS of $4.30 on revenue of $15.14 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.09 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 9.30 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|4.27
|3.91
|3.42
|4.05
|EPS Actual
|5.14
|4.31
|4.02
|4.3
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Lockheed Martin stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Lockheed Martin is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gdkf44iu
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.