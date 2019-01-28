On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Lockheed Martin will report earnings of $4.39 per share on revenue of $13.73 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lockheed Martin reported EPS of $4.30 on revenue of $15.14 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.09 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 9.30 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 4.27 3.91 3.42 4.05 EPS Actual 5.14 4.31 4.02 4.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Lockheed Martin stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lockheed Martin is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gdkf44iu