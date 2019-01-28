Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. Here's Benzinga's look at Harley-Davidson's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Harley-Davidson EPS is expected to be around 29 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Harley-Davidson announced EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $1.05 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 23.68 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 0.29 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.45 1.34 0.88 0.47 EPS Actual 0.78 1.52 1.24 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Harley-Davidson have declined 34.08 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Harley-Davidson stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Harley-Davidson is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations