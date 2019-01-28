Allergan (NYSE: AGN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $4.15 and sales around $4.00 billion.

Allergan reported a per-share profit of $4.86 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.33 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.61 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 7.54 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 4.02 4.12 3.36 4.73 EPS Actual 4.25 4.42 3.74 4.86

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Allergan stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Allergan's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ws8rp2uc