On Monday, Jan. 28, Crane (NYSE: CR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Crane's EPS to be near $1.53 on sales of $863.13 million.

In the same quarter last year, Crane announced EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $714.2 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.66 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 20.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.46 1.35 1.27 1.17 EPS Actual 1.62 1.41 1.31 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crane stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.