Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crane's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related CR
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019
12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2018
Crane Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

On Monday, Jan. 28, Crane (NYSE: CR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Crane's EPS to be near $1.53 on sales of $863.13 million.

In the same quarter last year, Crane announced EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $714.2 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.66 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 20.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.46 1.35 1.27 1.17
EPS Actual 1.62 1.41 1.31 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.34 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crane stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AK Steel Q4 Earnings Preview