Lear Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2019 2:14pm   Comments
On Friday, Jan. 25, Lear (NYSE: LEA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Lear reporting earnings of $3.95 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lear posted EPS of $4.38 on sales of $5.36 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 9.82 percent. Sales would be down 6.23 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Lear's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 3.99 5.04   4.29
EPS Actual 4.09 4.95 5.1 4.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lear stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lear's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ehxz5492

