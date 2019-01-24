On Friday, Jan. 25, LM Ericsson Telephone (NASDAQ: ERIC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Ericsson earnings of 14 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.90 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

LM Ericsson Telephone EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 15 cents. Revenue was $7.44 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 193.33 percent. Sales would be down 7.21 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 -0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.01 0.013 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.83 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on LM Ericsson Telephone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

LM Ericsson's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations