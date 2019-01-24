Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Lantronix EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $11.85 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Lantronix reported EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $11.33 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 25 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.53 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lantronix stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.