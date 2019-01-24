Lantronix Q2 Earnings Outlook
Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Lantronix EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $11.85 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Lantronix reported EPS of 4 cents on revenue of $11.33 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 25 percent. Revenue would be have grown 4.53 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Lantronix stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.