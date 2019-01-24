Market Overview

E*Trade Financial Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
E*TRADE Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

E*Trade Financial EPS is expected to be around $1.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $746.37 million.

In the same quarter last year, E*Trade Financial announced EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $637 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 60.94 percent. Sales would be up 17.17 percent from the same quarter last year. E*Trade Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.88 0.76 0.59
EPS Actual 0.88 0.95 0.88 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of E*Trade Financial have declined 7.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate E*Trade Financial stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

E*Trade Financial's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://cc.callinfo.com/registration/#/?meeting=1g61mi4iaxnpu&campaign=zau7njctevpx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

