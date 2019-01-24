On Thursday, Jan. 24, Avnet (NYSE: AVT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.04 and sales around $5.08 billion.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be up 12.34 percent from the same quarter last year. Avnet's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.98 0.96 0.73 EPS Actual 1.03 0.99 1.02 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Avnet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Avnet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.ir.avnet.com/events/event-details/second-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings