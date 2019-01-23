International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

International Speedway EPS is expected to be around 69 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $199.82 million.

International Speedway earnings in the same period a year ago was 77 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $226.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.39 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 11.69 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.36 0.57 0.74 EPS Actual 0.26 0.37 0.6 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.51 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on International Speedway stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

International Speedway's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com/What-We-Do/Event-Calendar.aspx