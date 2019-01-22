Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Navient modeled for quarterly EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $310 million.

In the same quarter last year, Navient announced EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $357 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.63 percent increase for the company. Sales would be down 13.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Navient's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.5 0.48 0.44 0.42 EPS Actual 0.53 0.49 0.4 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Navient stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.