On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Capital One Financial EPS will likely be near $2.38 while revenue will be around $7.08 billion, according to analysts.

Capital One Financial reported earnings of $1.62 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.01 billion. Sales would be up 0.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.87 2.56 2.31 1.87 EPS Actual 3.12 3.22 2.65 1.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Capital One Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-calendar