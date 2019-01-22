Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capital One Financial Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2019 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Related COF
10 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company based on it's announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Capital One Financial EPS will likely be near $2.38 while revenue will be around $7.08 billion, according to analysts.

Capital One Financial reported earnings of $1.62 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.01 billion. Sales would be up 0.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.87 2.56 2.31 1.87
EPS Actual 3.12 3.22 2.65 1.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Capital One Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-calendar

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COF)

10 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019
Barclays Constructive On US Large-Cap Bank Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Reports
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018
'The Match': Pay-Per-View Golf May Be A First, But Primetime Tee-Offs Are Nothing New
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session