Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Jan. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Schlumberger EPS will likely be near 37 cents while revenue will be around $8.12 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Schlumberger posted EPS of 48 cents on sales of $8.18 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 22.92 percent. Sales would be down 0.72 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.43 0.37 0.45 EPS Actual 0.46 0.43 0.38 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Schlumberger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Schlumberger's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/78cqvr3e