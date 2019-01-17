Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Jan. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kansas City Southern analysts model for earnings of $1.56 per share on sales of $693.17 million.

Kansas City Southern EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.38 and sales were $660 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 13.04 percent. Sales would be up 4.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Kansas City Southern's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.54 1.38 1.38 EPS Actual 1.57 1.54 1.3 1.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kansas City Southern have declined 7.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Kansas City Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kansas City Southern's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/41484