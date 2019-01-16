On Thursday, Jan. 17, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Taiwan Semiconductor is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Taiwan Semiconductor EPS will likely be near 63 cents while revenue will be around $9.36 billion, according to analysts.

Taiwan Semiconductor reported a profit of 64 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $9.21 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 1.56 percent. Revenue would be have grown 1.63 percent from the same quarter last year.

Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.46 0.6 0.62 EPS Actual 0.56 0.47 0.59 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.5 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Taiwan Semiconductor stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Taiwan Semiconductor's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.tsmc.com/english/investorRelations/financial_calendar.htm