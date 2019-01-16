On Thursday, Jan. 17, PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see PPG Industries reporting earnings of $1.11 per share on sales of $3.66 billion.

The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.72 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 0.6 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.9 1.41 1.2 EPS Actual 1.45 1.9 1.39 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with PPG Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

PPG Industries' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10127722