Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 16, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
Related MS
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Cap Off Week Of Big Bank Earnings
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
Bank stocks rally, wiping out most of December's slump (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, Jan. 17, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Morgan Stanley's EPS to be near 92 cents on sales of $9.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley posted a profit of 84 cents on sales of $9.5 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.52 percent increase for the company. Sales would be down 0.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.02 1.11 1.24 0.8
EPS Actual 1.17 1.25 1.37 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Morgan Stanley have declined 22.21 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Morgan Stanley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Morgan Stanley's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MS)

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Cap Off Week Of Big Bank Earnings
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
After Strong Week, Market Comes Under Pressure From China As Earnings Begin
When Dealing With Amazon, It Pays To Not Whistle Past The Graveyard
Brokers Move Aggressively To Undercut Carriers On 2019 Contract Freight
Barclays Constructive On US Large-Cap Bank Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KeyCorp's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Cramer Calls Goldman Sachs A Standout, Bank Of America The 'Amazon Of Bank Stocks'