On Thursday, Jan. 17, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Morgan Stanley's EPS to be near 92 cents on sales of $9.43 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Morgan Stanley posted a profit of 84 cents on sales of $9.5 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.52 percent increase for the company. Sales would be down 0.74 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.11 1.24 0.8 EPS Actual 1.17 1.25 1.37 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Morgan Stanley have declined 22.21 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Morgan Stanley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Morgan Stanley's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir