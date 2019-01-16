Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fastenal analysts model for earnings of 60 cents per share on sales of $1.22 billion.

Fastenal earnings in the same period a year ago was 45 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Revenue would be up 12.03 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.66 0.61 0.45 EPS Actual 0.68 0.7 0.61 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Fastenal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fastenal's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.fastenal.com/events-and-presentations