CSX Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 16, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Related CSX
10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019
CSX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

CSX (NYSE: CSX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 16. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 99 cents and sales around $3.13 billion.

CSX reported a profit of 64 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.86 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 54.69 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.33 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.85 0.66 0.57
EPS Actual 1.05 1.01 0.78 0.64

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate CSX stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CSX's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/urufkuab

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

