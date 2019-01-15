Goldman Sachs Q4 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Goldman Sachs earnings will be near $5.61 per share on sales of $7.78 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Goldman Sachs reported a loss per share of $5.68 on sales of $7.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 1.23 percent. Revenue would be down 0.69 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how Goldman Sachs reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|5.38
|4.58
|5.41
|5.17
|EPS Actual
|6.28
|5.98
|6.95
|5.68
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Goldman Sachs stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Goldman Sachs' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/presentations/index.html