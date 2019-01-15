On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Goldman Sachs earnings will be near $5.61 per share on sales of $7.78 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Goldman Sachs reported a loss per share of $5.68 on sales of $7.83 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 1.23 percent. Revenue would be down 0.69 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how Goldman Sachs reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 5.38 4.58 5.41 5.17 EPS Actual 6.28 5.98 6.95 5.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Goldman Sachs stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Goldman Sachs' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/presentations/index.html