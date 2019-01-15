Market Overview

Comerica Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 15, 2019 1:45pm   Comments
Comerica (NYSE: CMA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 16. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Comerica's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Comerica management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $864.83 million.

In the same quarter last year, Comerica posted a profit of $1.28 on sales of $830 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 46.09 percent. Revenue would be up 4.2 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.76 1.64 1.5 1.2
EPS Actual 1.86 1.9 1.54 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Comerica stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Comerica's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/36jom8ig

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

